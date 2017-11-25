On The Edge

I was wondering around the city last night looking for some new locations to shoot a photo. I went up a set of stairs between some buildings and ended up here. As soon as I got to the top of the stairs I new I wanted to get out on the ledge. I checked it out and had the vision for the photo in my mind right away. The ledge was on some pretty tight quarters, so I had my tripod spread out just enough to stand on the opposite side ledge and I put one flash on the ledge behind my left foot. I shot this photo with my Nikon 14mm f/2.8 and I don’t think anything less would have been up for the job. The picture turned out exactly like how I had pictured it in my mind and when that happens it’s always a good feeling.

Thanks for stopping by, Rob

51.048615 -114.070846

Advertisements