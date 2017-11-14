Where Did Summer Go?

Whenever winter rolls around in Calgary I always feel like I didn’t get out enough during the summer. I take a look through the photos I shot and think, what the hell was I doing all summer? I do have a decent amount of photos I can use if I don’t feel like going outside to freeze, but I now that’s it’s cold out I can’t help but think I was missing out in August. Ah well, there’s always next year! Here’s a sunset from this past summer.



Thanks for stopping by, Rob

51.048615 -114.070846

