So we got some family in town visiting from Edmonton and BC. My sister in-law brought her friend Aurora along. We were all hanging out talking yesterday and I thought I might as well get a picture of Aurora. We just stepped in front of my house and I shot the photos with natural light.

I used two cameras, the fist picture I took with my D800E and my Sigma 85mm 1.4. The 2nd shot I took with my Sony a7R with a old manual focus Nikon 50mm 1.8. I edited both photo quite differently, the first is more of what I always do and the second a little more of a dull/darker style. Anyhow, I like them both and it’s always nice to take pictures of a new face.

Thank you for stopping by, Rob

51.048615 -114.070846

Advertisements