Abandoned Cancun

Well now that it’s all cold out around Calgary I am going to have to start digging through my files for photos haha. I know I should be getting out there, but I’m just not fired up about freezing my butt off in the snow. Anyhow, I took this picture last year in Cancun, Mexico. Some abandoned mall across the street from some beautiful hotels! I’m not sure what happened, but it looked like it used to be a pretty good little spot. Ah well, out with old I suppose.

Rob

One Comment

  1. You’re getting soft Rob! What you mean “freezing your butt off?!” Sounds like you’re ready to move down here to the PNW with all the other softies 🙂

