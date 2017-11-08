Bridgeland

This is a not so common view of part of my neighbourhood where I live in Calgary. I shot this photo with a 300mm lens, so the compression kind of makes everything seem rather close together. Anyhow, if you know the area it’s probably more interesting to you, but if you don’t I still think it’s a nice picture to look at (in a larger size). 🙂

Thanks for stopping by, Rob

51.048615 -114.070846

