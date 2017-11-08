Bridgeland

This is a not so common view of part of my neighbourhood where I live in Calgary. I shot this photo with a 300mm lens, so the compression kind of makes everything seem rather close together. Anyhow, if you know the area it’s probably more interesting to you, but if you don’t I still think it’s a nice picture to look at (in a larger size). 🙂
Thanks for stopping by, Rob
51.048615 -114.070846
2 Comments
That tall building in the front–is that apartments or offices? What a view they have! Great photo, Rob.
It is apartments. Yes they got an awesome view. To the left of this picture is all the buildings downtown and the river, so it’s gotta be pretty wicked for sure :).