November 6, 2017 by Rob Moses Photography The Grim Reaper People, Random 50mm, Alberta, blur, Bokeh, boy, Calgary, Canada, child, costume, D800, D800E, death, downtown, eyes, glowing, Grim Reaper, Halloween, kid, metro, Nikon, photo, Photographer, Photography, portrait, prime, red, scary, scythe, Urban, yyc 5 Comments My son Joshua had the best halloween costume this year! I thought it would be shame not to share it. 👻 Click photo to view in a larger size. Thanks for stopping by, Rob
5 Comments
Love the eyes. It must have stood right out in the dark!
Oh ya for sure! He definitely scared some of the littler kids lol.
Awesome. I love the eyes.
Haha ya they are spooky! 🙂
Ok
