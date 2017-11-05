It’s Winter

Well winter has swung into Calgary chopping heads and frostbiting fingers! It feels like we went from 0 to 100 miles an hour of winter action in no time. You look at this photo and it looks like it could have been taken in January, but I shot this yesterday morning! Oh well, that’s life in Calgary. Winter is here and it’s here to stay!

Thanks for stopping by, Rob

51.048615 -114.070846

