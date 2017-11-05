It’s Winter

Well winter has swung into Calgary chopping heads and frostbiting fingers! It feels like we went from 0 to 100 miles an hour of winter action in no time. You look at this photo and it looks like it could have been taken in January, but I shot this yesterday morning! Oh well, that’s life in Calgary. Winter is here and it’s here to stay!
Thanks for stopping by, Rob
Take your time sending that stuff down here. 🙂
Haha note taken 😉
Nice scene. I hope I can go to Calgary soon.
Thank you! I’d come in the summer if I was you 🙂
It does look so pretty. Our temps are in the 80s here in sunny Florida. When do I get to wear my sweaters and boots?! 🙂
Haha lucky you! I need to pack up and move to Tampa already.
It did come on fast! Great photo!
Thank you Diana!
Egads! No… not winter. Not, not, no snow here, yet. Yikes! Grumble, grumble…. niiiice shot. LOL!
Lol I hear that!!! 😅❄️🌨😐