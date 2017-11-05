by Rob Moses Photography

It’s Winter

Well winter has swung into Calgary chopping heads and frostbiting fingers! It feels like we went from 0 to 100 miles an hour of winter action in no time. You look at this photo and it looks like it could have been taken in January, but I shot this yesterday morning! Oh well, that’s life in Calgary. Winter is here and it’s here to stay!

Click photo to view in a larger size.

Thanks for stopping by, Rob

Advertisements

10 Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s