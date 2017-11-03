by Rob Moses Photography

Drizzling River

You can’t tell from this picture, but there was light drizzle of rain coming down when I shot this photo. As you can tell from the sky it was quite overcast that night, which wasn’t a bad thing because it reflected the light well. On these dark cold nights I’ll take any light I can get!

Thanks for stopping by, Rob

