Drizzling River

You can’t tell from this picture, but there was light drizzle of rain coming down when I shot this photo. As you can tell from the sky it was quite overcast that night, which wasn’t a bad thing because it reflected the light well. On these dark cold nights I’ll take any light I can get!
Thanks for stopping by, Rob
51.048615 -114.070846
One Comment
That is a beautiful capture! We live in a small town with no buildings like that. I would like to get to a city at night and try my hand at it.