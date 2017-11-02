Autumn in Calgary

I shot this photo a few weeks ago and wasn’t going to share it because I thought it would make a better night shot. Then I figured there is no reason to not share both. I took this picture from the parking garage of a local college (SAIT). I was looking for portrait locations and while I was looking around I just snapped this photo for the heck of it. It aint bad, maybe a little heavy on the parking lot though.

Thanks for stopping by, Rob

51.048615 -114.070846

Advertisements