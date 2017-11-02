Autumn in Calgary

I shot this photo a few weeks ago and wasn’t going to share it because I thought it would make a better night shot. Then I figured there is no reason to not share both. I took this picture from the parking garage of a local college (SAIT). I was looking for portrait locations and while I was looking around I just snapped this photo for the heck of it. It aint bad, maybe a little heavy on the parking lot though.
Thanks for stopping by, Rob
3 Comments
agree Rob… but a horizontal crop cutting out the lot, but still with the old house which is such a contrast, would work. Do you ever do 16:9?
Ya I tried that, I didn’t like the way it looked. I’m not much for 16:9 to be honest. I like it when viewed really big, but not small like on monitors.
Interesting… from many years ago I had my point-and-shoot, when I only had a point-and-shoot, set to 16:9 as default. For architectural shots the extra length of the image seemed to emphasise the horizontals and verticals of buildings.
I also thought I was getting more of my image – the extra bit of length, rather than the extra bit of width with 3:2.
When I bought a DSLR last year it took me a long while, searching the settings, looking at the manual and trawling the internet, to realise it only had 4:3 and 3:2 formats!
Now often I’ll take a shot with the intention of cropping it post-production to 16:9, but I like framing shots in the viewfinder in interesting ways, so that is something I’ve lost.