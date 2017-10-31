Selfie in the Night

After everyone at my house went to bed I decided I’d get out and shoot a photo. As soon as I got my gear in my car a light snow started to fall! I almost packed it in, but I thought it couldn’t hurt to take the few minutes drive to some buildings and see if I could find a covered area. Lucky for me when I got around some bigger buildings, it wasn’t snowing.

I shot this photo with my camera on a tripod with a 10 second timer. I used one Godox V860ii flash on the ground bare to camera right. It took a few tries to get something I was happy with. This picture was the last shot I took and it was just in time, as the parking lot security had just showed up to see what I was up too haha.

Thanks for stopping by, Rob

51.048615 -114.070846

