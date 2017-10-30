The Little Tower

Apparently the Calgary Tower (Olympic Torch shaped building) used to be the tallest “building” in town. Hard to believe when you look at it from this angle, or from any angle really! haha. Things must have been a lot different around here back then.

Anyhow, I shot this from on Saturday night from a grave yard that has a good view of the city. It was extremely windy that night and I’m surprised I was even able to get a half decent picture in the conditions.

Camera: Nikon D3s & 70-200mm f/2.8 VR

Thanks for stopping by, Rob

51.048615 -114.070846

