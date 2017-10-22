by Rob Moses Photography

Jawny

I met up with an old friend of mine last night and of course I just had to shoot a few photos of the guy. Catching up with your friends is always fun and taking pictures of people is too. Definitely fun times as always with Jawny!

Click photos to view in a larger size.

Camera: Nikon D3s & Sigma 85mm 1.4 ~ Flash: 1 Godox V860ii shot through a white umbrella

Thanks for stopping by, Rob

