I took this picture in the summer and kind of forgot about it. I was riding around on my bike trying to find a good spot to get a shot of the sunset and I knew I was in a now or never type situation. So I burned down a narrow path to the riverside and shot this photo just in the nick of time! ๐Ÿ™‚

Thanks for stopping by, Rob

51.048615 -114.070846

