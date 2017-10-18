October 18, 2017 by Rob Moses Photography Through The Trees Architecture, Cities 50mm, Alberta, apartments, architecture, beautiful, big city, buildings, Calgary, Canada, city, City Life, condos, D800, D800E, downtown, explore, inner city, lights, long exposure, metro, modern, night, night life, Nikon, Park, photo, Photographer, Photography, pretty, prime, sky, Skyline, skyscraper, skyscrapers, street, trees, uptown, Urban, windows, yyc 1 Comment It’s a pretty good view through the trees right here! You can’t see the river because of the trees, but I’d rather stare at buildings anyhow. 😉 Click photo to view in a larger size. Thanks for stopping by, Rob 51.048615 -114.070846 Advertisements Calgary, AB, Canada Share this:TwitterFacebookMoreTumblrPinterestGoogleRedditLinkedInEmailPrintLike this:Like Loading... Related
