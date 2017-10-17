by Rob Moses Photography

Selfie On a Ledge

I was out taking pictures on the weekend and I was setting up for a shot of the city. While I was deciding where to shoot from I noticed this little ledge off the balcony I was standing on. The ledge looked easy enough to get onto so I thought I might as well hop onto it and do a self portrait. At first I was just looking at the camera normal. I had my D800E set to shoot 3 photos and on the 3rd one I just decided to pull my hood up and look at the camera. This is not how I normally am in front of the camera, but it’s good do do something different from time to time. 🙂

Click photo to view in a larger size.

Thanks for stopping by, Rob

