Selfie On a Ledge

I was out taking pictures on the weekend and I was setting up for a shot of the city. While I was deciding where to shoot from I noticed this little ledge off the balcony I was standing on. The ledge looked easy enough to get onto so I thought I might as well hop onto it and do a self portrait. At first I was just looking at the camera normal. I had my D800E set to shoot 3 photos and on the 3rd one I just decided to pull my hood up and look at the camera. This is not how I normally am in front of the camera, but it’s good do do something different from time to time. 🙂

Thanks for stopping by, Rob

51.048615 -114.070846

Advertisements