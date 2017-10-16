An Old Friend

This is a dear old friend of mine from back in the day! Her name is Geraldine and we used to kick around Vancouver together. Sadly we have both since moved on to different cities. As you probably know I am in Calgary and Geraldine is surprisingly not far off up in Edmonton! Anyhow, we met up for lunch yesterday here in Calgary while she was passing through on her way to Canmore. It’s always fun catching up with old friends and what a better way to remember new memories but with a picture, so I took some. 😉



Thanks for stopping by, Rob

51.048615 -114.070846

