Down The Alley

I shot this photo this past summer in Nelson, BC Canada. The twinkle lights on the deck make a wonderful atmosphere and Nelson has some great alley views. This alley is probably my favourite because I love brick and the rolling street down this alley looks cool to me. The lights over the deck are from a restaurant that is in the brick building to the left. I’m not sure if the food is any good, but I am certain if you got a good seat on that deck your going to enjoy the ambience.

6 Comments

  2. That one is splendid Rob. Looks like a stack of firewood there but almost hard to tell if it’s that, or rock. It’s really cool, all of it. One of my favourites of yours in forever! Bill

