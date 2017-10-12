Down The Alley

I shot this photo this past summer in Nelson, BC Canada. The twinkle lights on the deck make a wonderful atmosphere and Nelson has some great alley views. This alley is probably my favourite because I love brick and the rolling street down this alley looks cool to me. The lights over the deck are from a restaurant that is in the brick building to the left. I’m not sure if the food is any good, but I am certain if you got a good seat on that deck your going to enjoy the ambience.

Thanks for stopping by, Rob

49.492812 -117.294834

Advertisements