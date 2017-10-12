Down The Alley

I shot this photo this past summer in Nelson, BC Canada. The twinkle lights on the deck make a wonderful atmosphere and Nelson has some great alley views. This alley is probably my favourite because I love brick and the rolling street down this alley looks cool to me. The lights over the deck are from a restaurant that is in the brick building to the left. I’m not sure if the food is any good, but I am certain if you got a good seat on that deck your going to enjoy the ambience.
Thanks for stopping by, Rob
49.492812 -117.294834
I adore alleys, and this one is real sweet!
Haha you do! Thank you 🙂
That one is splendid Rob. Looks like a stack of firewood there but almost hard to tell if it’s that, or rock. It’s really cool, all of it. One of my favourites of yours in forever! Bill
LOL it’s rock, but your right it totally looks like firewood! I never noticed that it looked like firewood before hahaha. Anyhow, thanks again Bill, hope all is well 🙂
Stunning photographs, Rob… Have a great friday and weekend ahead 🤗
Thank you very much! And right back at ya 😉