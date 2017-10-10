by Rob Moses Photography

More Buildings & Lights

The Calgary skyline is forever changing. There is a new building going up that is beside the bright one in the middle that is going to be awesome. The new building kind of turns as it goes up. I’m sure that’s going to be a wonderful building to get ultra wide angle shots of. There is also another big project going on near the bottom of the photo where the bright light is. I’m not sure what’s happening, but they got what looks like the beginning of a band shell or something along those lines. Whatever it is they are doing down there I’m sure it’s going to be great! I can’t wait to see it when it’s done, I’ll probably have to bust out the ol fisheye for that one. 😉

Click photo to view in a larger size.

Click photo to view in a larger size.

Thanks for stopping by, Rob

