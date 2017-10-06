I gave my 6 year old son Cameron his first real camera today. He had been asking me for one for the past 6 months and he was very clear he wanted one like mine with a proper viewfinder, so no point and shoots would do. I told him I would be keeping my eye out for a good deal on a camera for him and today was the day. Cameron is now the happy owner of a good old Canon 20D! A camera I have a lot of experience with, as I shot one for a very long time back in the 20D days. He loves the camera and I think it will suit him just fine while he dips his toes into the wonderful world of photography.

When I gave Cameron the camera he was super excited and happy! I quickly showed him the basics and he ran out the door to shoot photos. I caught up with him about 45 minutes later and he was still wondering around the block taking pictures. We passed by this tree and he ask me to hold his camera. He shot up the tree, I gave him is camera back and he started taking pictures of this dog that was sitting in the grass. I’d say he’s got the right idea about getting a unique shot. Who knows, we just might have another photographer in the family. 🙂

Thanks for stopping by, Rob

