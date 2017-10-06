I gave my 6 year old son Cameron his first real camera today. He had been asking me for one for the past 6 months and he was very clear he wanted one like mine with a proper viewfinder, so no point and shoots would do. I told him I would be keeping my eye out for a good deal on a camera for him and today was the day. Cameron is now the happy owner of a good old Canon 20D! A camera I have a lot of experience with, as I shot one for a very long time back in the 20D days. He loves the camera and I think it will suit him just fine while he dips his toes into the wonderful world of photography.
When I gave Cameron the camera he was super excited and happy! I quickly showed him the basics and he ran out the door to shoot photos. I caught up with him about 45 minutes later and he was still wondering around the block taking pictures. We passed by this tree and he ask me to hold his camera. He shot up the tree, I gave him is camera back and he started taking pictures of this dog that was sitting in the grass. I’d say he’s got the right idea about getting a unique shot. Who knows, we just might have another photographer in the family. 🙂
Thanks for stopping by, Rob
15 Comments
My youngest son started early in life as well. His first camera was a Nickelodian camera right after digital started coming out. He LOVED that little pixelated wonder. He later graduated to video, then back to still. He second shoots for me at weddings. For our family he is a third generation photographer as my dad did professional work in the darkroom.
Oh that’s awesome! Must be some fun times together 🙂
Get ’em started young. He is the proud owner of a very nice-liking camera. You’re a good dad, Rob.
Thank you so much! 🙂
Reblogged this on crjen1958.
Thanks for sharing!
You’er kindedly welcome!
Children, hold the keys
to tomorrow…
For sure! 🙂👍🏽
Great job Rob, it’s a really nice thing a parent can do to their children often we forget! 😀 Having said that my son and daughter used to fight for the camera when they were young, but not lost the interest! Do post your sons shoots too! It will be interesting. 🙂
Agreed! But ya for sure, that’s a good idea. I’ll be sure and post some of his pictures as he moves along :). Thank you for your thoughtful comment!
This post gave me a smile – and I really needed a smile today. Thank you for sharing your son’s first camera with us!
Oh good! I’m glad you enjoyed that 😀👍🏽
I really liked the one of your son in the tree. that’s an awesome shot!
Thank you very much!