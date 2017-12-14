Camera Man

After everyone in my house went to bed last night I decided to go out and shoot some photos. I had the idea for this picture a while back and I knew if I didn’t shoot it soon it would have to wait until the spring. The weather in Calgary has been pretty warm lately, but last night it dipped down to around 32F (0C). 32 doesn’t seem all THAT cold, but my hands were FREEZING!
Anyhow, about the picture. I shot this photo with my Nikon D800E & Sigma 85mm 1.4 shot wide open. I used one bare flash to camera left shot at 1/128th. I per-focused on the area I was going to stand using a little flashlight sitting on the spot. The flash light kind of worked, but focus wasn’t bang on (close enough though😉). I put my camera on a 10 second timer and jumped into position holding my trusty Nikon D3s in my frozen hand.
Please tell me the drop was not that high if you had fallen, Great shot though!
Haha no not at all. It was more of a really steep hill than a cliff. Would be actually quite hilarious to watch me fall down that hill I’m sure lol. 😉
Great Picture Rob and great conveyance of a serious guy with camera. But, it inplies you are certifiable, insane, that is! Was there a net below? M 🙂
LOL the drop is more of a really steep hill than a cliff. There would be a lot of rolling involved in the fall rather than splat haha. Thank you very much about the picture though! I’m glad you like it! 🙂
Oh my gosh–I am picturing you jumping on that fence to get in the picture….but how far up was this??!! Very cool shot, but..yikes, Rob!
Haha everyone seems to think it’s a straight up cliff or something lol. It’s more of a really steep hill to be honest. Would be a more of comical roll down the hill if anything :). Thanks about the picture!