Camera Man

After everyone in my house went to bed last night I decided to go out and shoot some photos. I had the idea for this picture a while back and I knew if I didn’t shoot it soon it would have to wait until the spring. The weather in Calgary has been pretty warm lately, but last night it dipped down to around 32F (0C). 32 doesn’t seem all THAT cold, but my hands were FREEZING!

Anyhow, about the picture. I shot this photo with my Nikon D800E & Sigma 85mm 1.4 shot wide open. I used one bare flash to camera left shot at 1/128th. I per-focused on the area I was going to stand using a little flashlight sitting on the spot. The flash light kind of worked, but focus wasn’t bang on (close enough though😉). I put my camera on a 10 second timer and jumped into position holding my trusty Nikon D3s in my frozen hand.

Thanks for stopping by, Rob

51.048615 -114.070846

