Warm Winter Sunset

You can’t really tell from this picture, but it has been a very mild winter so far in Calgary. I’m not sure what the temperature was when I shot this photo, but it was sweater weather for sure. I did kind of a weird edit on this shot, I was going for a grainy film look. I’m not sure if the edit worked out exactly how I was planning, but I kinda like the picture. Anyhow, I think the warm weather is going to be sticking around for a little while longer, so I’ll be getting out there as much as I can before it get’s cold again!

Camera: Nikon D3S & 70-200mm f/2.8 VR

      1. I think ours is here to stay. forecast looks like below freezing for next week anyway. I understand, Nova Scotia got all rain so no white Christmas in sight for them

  2. here in Spain Rob, well the region of Extremadura, it’s been as dry as I can remember, and very warm too. That said yesterday and today we had a fair bit of rain – hope it continues, my orange trees are crying for it!

