Warm Winter Sunset

You can’t really tell from this picture, but it has been a very mild winter so far in Calgary. I’m not sure what the temperature was when I shot this photo, but it was sweater weather for sure. I did kind of a weird edit on this shot, I was going for a grainy film look. I’m not sure if the edit worked out exactly how I was planning, but I kinda like the picture. Anyhow, I think the warm weather is going to be sticking around for a little while longer, so I’ll be getting out there as much as I can before it get’s cold again!
Camera: Nikon D3S & 70-200mm f/2.8 VR
Thanks for stopping by, Rob
51.048615 -114.070846
Advertisements
5 Comments
We had a great fall to, had our first snow here in the Fredericton area yesterday.
Oh nice! Ya it’s still warm here, but I’m hopping for some snow soon! We had some in Nov, but then it just warmed up like crazy!
I think ours is here to stay. forecast looks like below freezing for next week anyway. I understand, Nova Scotia got all rain so no white Christmas in sight for them
here in Spain Rob, well the region of Extremadura, it’s been as dry as I can remember, and very warm too. That said yesterday and today we had a fair bit of rain – hope it continues, my orange trees are crying for it!
Oh well good to hear the trees are happy! A nice warm winter is good from time to time 🙂