Still Skateboarding

A lot of things in life change, somethings don’t. I have been riding around on my skateboard since I was around 8 years old. At times I skated more than others, but it has always been a part of my life and I’m sure it always will be in one way or another.
I shot these photos last night with the help of a friend. I set up the shot with on flash to camera right. I had my friend hit the shutter button for me while I did the skateboarding. 🙂 Thanks Nathan!
Thanks for stopping by, Rob
this is great and amazing work!!!
Thank you very much! 🙂
Wow…These shots came out great.
Thanks! They were super fun to shoot 🙂 Made me feel like a kid again haha.
nice shots Rob…. me, I can’t skateboard, roller skate, or ice skate, but I’m always determined to get off my arse and try again! I was threatening to do it again only this week!!