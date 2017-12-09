by Rob Moses Photography

Still Skateboarding

A lot of things in life change, somethings don’t. I have been riding around on my skateboard since I was around 8 years old. At times I skated more than others, but it has always been a part of my life and I’m sure it always will be in one way or another.

I shot these photos last night with the help of a friend. I set up the shot with on flash to camera right. I had my friend hit the shutter button for me while I did the skateboarding. 🙂 Thanks Nathan!

Thanks for stopping by, Rob

