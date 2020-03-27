Sunset for One

I needed to get out for a little fresh air the other day, but with all this Coronavirus business that’s going on I didn’t want to find myself around any other people. Lucky for me this little gem of a spot is just a few blocks from my house and I knew this exact spot would be most likely empty. I wasn’t planning on taking pictures on this walk, it was just a walk to get out of the house and feel alive. However, I’m a photographer and it is in my nature to take pictures. Good thing I had my phone with me! If there is a beauty happening around me I find it rather hard not to try and capture it with whatever camera I have around. If that camera just happens to be my phone then so be it.

Camera: Samsung s10 Plus

Thanks for stopping by, Rob

49.887952 -119.496011