Juneau’s New Harness

Juneau got a new harness yesterday and I figured since she was style’n in her new gear I’d better get a couple pictures of her before it got all doggyfied. I didn’t spend to much time taking these picture. Just got her in the front yard and asked her to do a few poses for me. I think my favourite one is the one were she is smoking the stick LOL.

Camera: Fujifilm X-T2 & Viltrox 85mm f/1.8

Thanks for stopping by, Rob

49.887952 -119.496011