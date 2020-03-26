Juneau’s New Harness

Juneau got a new harness yesterday and I figured since she was style’n in her new gear I’d better get a couple pictures of her before it got all doggyfied. I didn’t spend to much time taking these picture. Just got her in the front yard and asked her to do a few poses for me. I think my favourite one is the one were she is smoking the stick LOL.
Camera: Fujifilm X-T2 & Viltrox 85mm f/1.8
Thanks for stopping by, Rob
49.887952 -119.496011
The stick photo is wonderful. 🙂 Looks like you are having good weather.
haha ya it’s funny hey! Ya it has been nice lately for sure. Big cloudy today, but that’s ok. Easier to stay in the house that way ;).
Harness bling!
Haha oh yeah! 😉