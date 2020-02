I feel like I needed to add a little brightness into the blog. So many of my pictures have been on the darker side lately that I figured I’d go into my files and find something bright. I struggle with keeping dark photos dark and I always want to lean on the brighter side. I am continually trying to edit darker, but sometimes I just gotta let the brightness shine through and today is one of those days. 😉

Camera: Sony a7ii & 24-70mm f/4

Thanks for stopping by, Rob

21.161908 -86.851528