by Rob Moses Photography

Stray Cat

I bumped into this stray cat while walking around a random neighbourhood of Puerto Vallarta one day. This cat wasn’t exactly friendly, well he wasn’t not friendly, he just didn’t wander over to me or anything. As I tried to get picture of him he immediately decided to walk off. I kept trying to shoot photos of him as he was leaving and I think you can kind of see it in his face (in the 2nd picture) that he wasn’t to happy about the situation lol. I’m sure he’s laying on a stone path in front of someones house over looking the ocean right now, so I’m sure he got over it. 😉

Click photos to view in a larger size.

Thanks for stopping by, Rob

