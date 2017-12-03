by Rob Moses Photography

I love old buildings

I love old buildings like this! This one is located on 23rd Ave in Portland, Oregon. 23rd is a wonderful street with a lot of great shops, restaurants and all that good city stuff. I’d imagine the apartments in this building are amazing and walking out onto a wonderful city street like 23rd would be to die for! Maybe one day ;).

Click photo to view in a larger size.

Thanks for stopping by, Rob

 

Advertisements

10 Comments

  4. Aw, I used to live on 23rd Ave in a big brick building and loved every minute of it! It was years ago but as a college student I could take the bus to school, walk to work and there were bakeries and coffee shops at every corner.

    Reply

      1. It was. 🙂 We were on the corner of 23rd and Johnson, I think the building was converted to condos a few years ago. Inside was full of great architectural details including wonderful tilework, huge windows and a big murphy bed built into the living room wall. 🙂

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s