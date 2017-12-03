I love old buildings like this! This one is located on 23rd Ave in Portland, Oregon. 23rd is a wonderful street with a lot of great shops, restaurants and all that good city stuff. I’d imagine the apartments in this building are amazing and walking out onto a wonderful city street like 23rd would be to die for! Maybe one day ;).
Thanks for stopping by, Rob
45.523062 -122.676482
10 Comments
Wow! Just wow! I think I could live there. 🙂
Right! Me too 🙂
Great old building. Nice one!
For sure hey! 🙂
That building looks gorgeous.
For sure hey! 😀
Aw, I used to live on 23rd Ave in a big brick building and loved every minute of it! It was years ago but as a college student I could take the bus to school, walk to work and there were bakeries and coffee shops at every corner.
Oh that is awesome! I’d love to live there. 23rd is such a wonderful street. Perfect city vibe and always lots going on. Must have been nice 🙂
It was. 🙂 We were on the corner of 23rd and Johnson, I think the building was converted to condos a few years ago. Inside was full of great architectural details including wonderful tilework, huge windows and a big murphy bed built into the living room wall. 🙂
Oh that sounds amazing! 🙂