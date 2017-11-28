Head of Security

This gigantic public art piece downtown in Calgary is a very popular photo stop for locals and tourist. It is with good reason too because the head is awesome! Security around this head is a little overboard though. For instance, don’t even think of climbing on it or even pretending to climb, security will be out there in a hurry busting your ass! haha. Also, they won’t let you use a tripod anywhere near it or on the property of the building, so you have to shoot your tripod photos from the sidewalk. I don’t know what that’s all bout, but whatever. Anyhow, the head is still cool and I like taking pictures of it.

Thanks for stopping by, Rob

51.048615 -114.070846

Advertisements