Before Dark

I was out shooting some photos that did not include a view of the city last night. However the location I was shooting at had a pretty good view of Calgary. Just as I was wrapping up what I was doing I took a look at the city and figured it’d be a shame not to at least shoot one or two photos while I was there. If I waited another 10 minutes I might have got a better shot, but I was happy with this and decided it was a little different from what I normally do, so that’s probably a good thing.

Thanks for stopping by, Rob

51.048615 -114.070846

