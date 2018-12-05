Lime Bikes Parked for Winter

So if you live in any big city in North America I’m sure you go some kind of bike sharing/renting thing going on. Here in Calgary we got Lime Bikes. This a fun idea and I’m sure it comes in handy during the summer, but right now when there is snow and ice everywhere I can’t imagine many people will be riding these things around. Anyhow, they are bright and all over the place so I took a couple pictures along the way.

Both photos shot with a Sony a7R & manual focus Minolta 58mm f/1.4 (wide open)

Thanks for stopping by, Rob

51.048615 -114.070846

Advertisements