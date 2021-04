When I lived in Vancouver I used to hang out on Granville Island all the time. So of course when I go back to visit, Granville Island will likely be a stop for me. I just find it a nice place to hang out at. There are so many different spots to just sit and relax and take in the city around you. If you’ve never been there, you should check it out if you’re ever in the the city.

Thanks for stopping by, Rob

buymeacoffee.com/robmoses