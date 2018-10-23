Baseball in Edmonton

I guess they like baseball up in Edmonton. I don’t know this for sure, but I was just walking by one day I saw this game going on in what looks like a nice little diamond. The stands aren’t packed, but there are fans and clearly they are keeping some kind of team going, so good for them. I’ve never really been one to watch baseball, but I always enjoyed playing the game, so I get why people enjoy it. Good for Edmonton for supporting a team and nice location for their baseball stadium!

Thanks for stopping by, Rob

53.544389 -113.490927

