I was just standing on the side of the street waiting to cross and there was a group of people on the other side of the street doing the same thing. I saw the cool VW Bug coming down the street so I figured I’d get a picture. When I first looked at the picture on my computer wasn’t really into it. I looked at the photo one more time this morning to see if I could get anything out of it and it was then that I noticed the girl across the street punching her friend in the arm for a good old fashioned “Punch Buggy” hit! LOL. Now the photo that I didn’t really care for I now love.

Thanks for stopping by, Rob