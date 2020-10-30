I have no idea what’s going on with this tiny upside down sculpture or whatever it is. I do like it though, I think it’s pretty cool how how it seems to just be balancing there. This is right in middle of the East Village in Calgary. That is one think I like about Calgary, they are always trying to incorporate some type of public art into the city.

Camera: Sony a7R & FE 70-200mm f/4

Thanks for stopping by, Rob

51.044733 -114.071883