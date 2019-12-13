Juneau Eating Snow

The snow has been coming and going recently in Kelowna. Yesterday when I was shovelling the driveway I couldn’t help but notice Juneau having a ball in the snow. I figured this would be a good opportunity to take some pictures of her. When I got back out with my camera she would dig her face into the snow and then flick it in the air off her nose and try to catch it in her mouth haha. It was funny to watch, just as most things she does is funny to watch. She’s turning out to be pretty fun to have around.

Shot with a Sony a7R ii & Sigma 50mm 1.4 (Canon) ART via Metabones adapter (Sony mount Sigma 50 ART)

Thanks for stopping by, Rob

