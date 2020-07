Well there doesn’t seem to be any shortage or whatever around here. I honestly don’t know what the story is with this water coming up out of the ground at the park by my house. I thought it was an odd scene and worth a picture. As for the other picture, well I just shot that one for fun, not much to say about it really, just the lake and whatever. 😉

Camera: Fujifilm x100S

49.887952 -119.496011